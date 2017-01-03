Fired UPS employee spits, threatens and causes damage before...
A UPS manager said Jan. 3 an employee had just been fired and he subsequently damaged packages, made threats to beat up a manager and spit in a supervisor's face. The Bedford man, 40, was gone when officers arrived but they contacted him and told him not to return to the property and to air his grievances at the corporate level.
