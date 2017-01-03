Fired UPS employee spits, threatens a...

Fired UPS employee spits, threatens and causes damage before...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A UPS manager said Jan. 3 an employee had just been fired and he subsequently damaged packages, made threats to beat up a manager and spit in a supervisor's face. The Bedford man, 40, was gone when officers arrived but they contacted him and told him not to return to the property and to air his grievances at the corporate level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Theodore Decker: We should all be concerned abo... 28 min Why It Was Normal 1
News Cleveland homicide detectives investigating aft... Tue Cops are degenerates 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Now_What- 20,767
News John Carroll University should change name, div... Mon JCU Streak 1
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Jan 2 Amnie 120
Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr... Dec 25 LIFELINE CELL PHO... 1
News Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07) Dec 24 INeedJustice 46
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,399 • Total comments across all topics: 277,621,824

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC