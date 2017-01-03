Education in Cleveland a tale of adaptation, mergers: PD 175th
The single-building Cleveland Academy on St. Clair Street and a small church school were once Cleveland's main schools, before becoming the seed for the Cleveland Municipal School District. The small Fenn College near the brand new Interstate knifing through downtown formed the core of the school now serving thousands of students each year, Cleveland State University.
