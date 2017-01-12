Duo accused in Cleveland carjacking arrested after Amherst police chase
Jerome Thomas Jr., 20, and Dae Shawn Simmons, 19, are charged with aggravated robbery in a Wednesday carjacking on Puritas Avenue near East 140th Street, according to court records. Amherst officers spotted both men and a 17-year-old boy Thursday morning in the stolen car.
