Donut poutine makes its epic return to Cleveland's Banter for one night only
Last time Banter Beer and Wine , 320 Detroit Ave., Cleveland, ran their donut poutine special, it sold out within hours. This Wednesday, the Gordon Square Arts District sausage and poutine emporium is reviving the favorite for one night only.
