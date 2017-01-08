Doctor now accepting patients at Wake...

Doctor now accepting patients at Wakeman facilityDr. Labbad offers a...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Labbad offers a full-spectrum family medicine for patients of all ages. She has special interests in Women's Health, Pediatrics, Bariatric/Obesity Medicine and Hospital Medicine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cleveland Clinic doc apologizes for anti-vax co... 16 min Username 1
News Theodore Decker: We should all be concerned abo... Jan 5 They cannot kill ... 3
News Cleveland homicide detectives investigating aft... Jan 3 Cops are degenerates 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
News John Carroll University should change name, div... Jan 2 JCU Streak 1
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Jan 2 Amnie 120
Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr... Dec 25 LIFELINE CELL PHO... 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,194 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,432

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC