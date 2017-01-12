Disciplinary charges against 2 office...

Disciplinary charges against 2 officers in Tamir Rice case

14 hrs ago Read more: Morning Journal

Internal disciplinary charges have been brought against two white police officers involved in the killing of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old black boy playing with a pellet gun outside a recreation center, city officials said. But a police union said the officer who fatally shot the boy Disciplinary charges recommended against Officers Timothy Loehmann, who shot Tamir, and Frank Garmback, who was driving their cruiser, were sent to the city's safety director, police Chief Calvin Williams said.

