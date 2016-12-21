Did Eric Trump's Donations to Jewish Charity Violate Rules?
Eric Trump delivers a speech on the third day of the Republican National Convention on July 20, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eric Trump Foundation appears to be implicated in a number of irregularities, dealing with conflicts of interest in its payments and patronizing the pet causes of its board members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Dudley
|20,766
|John Carroll University should change name, div...
|4 hr
|JCU Streak
|1
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|13 hr
|Amnie
|120
|Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr...
|Dec 25
|LIFELINE CELL PHO...
|1
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Dec 24
|INeedJustice
|46
|Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year...
|Dec 23
|Cdlladora
|1
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Dec 23
|We bombed Japan
|78
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC