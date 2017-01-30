'Dice-sliding' duo who cheated Cleveland casino out of almost $40,000 must give back spoils

A judge ordered a pair of men who cheated at the craps table at Cleveland's JACK Casino to return tens of thousands of dollars in illicit winnings, a judge has ruled. Lonnie Bridges, Kenneth Young and a third man who has not been identified, used a scheme known as "dice sliding" to walk away from the casino on July 25, 2015 with more than $39,200, assistant Cuyahoga County prosecutor Jonathan J. Block said.

