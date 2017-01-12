David Bowie multimedia tribute hits Bop Stop in Cleveland this weekend
Yes, there are the songs - dozens of which have been etched into the canon of rock 'n' roll. There are the images - the many looks and sounds Bowie explored and an ambitious approach that continues to inspire many an artist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleveland Clinic doc apologizes for anti-vax co...
|Jan 9
|Username
|1
|Theodore Decker: We should all be concerned abo...
|Jan 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Cleveland homicide detectives investigating aft...
|Jan 3
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|John Carroll University should change name, div...
|Jan 2
|JCU Streak
|1
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Jan 2
|Amnie
|120
|Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr...
|Dec 25
|LIFELINE CELL PHO...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC