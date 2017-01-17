Cuyahoga-County 34 mins ago 5:26 p.m.City NAACP wants Tamir Rice grand jury transcripts released
The new county prosecutor says he will back an NAACP effort in Cleveland seeking release of parts of transcripts from the grand jury that declined to charge police involved in the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.
