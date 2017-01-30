'Cupid's Undie Run' heats up the streets of Cleveland this weekend
There's no better time than the middle of winter to strip down to your skivvies and run through the streets of Cleveland. Cupid's Undie Run returns this Saturday, Feb. 4, which means you might see some skin if you happen to be traveling through downtown.
