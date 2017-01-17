Cuba impresses Cleveland cultural delegation with artistic brilliance amid scarcity
Mark Mistur , dean of Kent State University's architecture school, could have picked any number of cabs for a ride from this city's vast Revolution Square to its historic downtown. But he waited until he found one of the many classic mid-century American cars that still ply Cuban streets, symbolizing decades of fallout from the U.S. trade embargo that followed the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Well Well
|20,775
|Siko family shot in late 80s
|Jan 20
|Jat
|1
|Help
|Jan 19
|Looking
|1
|Was Dumb fired from Rovers Morning Glory (Aug '14)
|Jan 17
|Scars
|44
|Canton man charged in slaying of beloved Clevel...
|Jan 16
|jdz1987
|1
|Marcia Fudge
|Jan 15
|word
|1
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Jan 14
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC