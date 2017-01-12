Cleveland's major hospitals warn of harm from Obamacare repeal
The city's three biggest hospital systems warned Sunday that if Congress repeals Obamacare without a sound replacement, patients will suffer and the hospitals could face financial losses. The cost to Northeast Ohio's economy could be steep, they said, and require job cuts.
