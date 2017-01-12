Cleveland's major hospitals warn of h...

Cleveland's major hospitals warn of harm from Obamacare repeal

15 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The city's three biggest hospital systems warned Sunday that if Congress repeals Obamacare without a sound replacement, patients will suffer and the hospitals could face financial losses. The cost to Northeast Ohio's economy could be steep, they said, and require job cuts.

