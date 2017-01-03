Cleveland's Brite Winter Festival ann...

Cleveland's Brite Winter Festival announces 2017 lineup:...

The music-and-art extravaganza Brite Winter Festival returns for its eighth year on Feb. 18. The free festival will once again take place in the West Bank of the Flats, where bands and musicians will perform on two large outdoor stages and four indoor stages. Art installations, fire pits and other interactive tents will be set up throughout.

