Cleveland woman's gun turned against ...

Cleveland woman's gun turned against her during shooting at West Side home, police say

4 hrs ago

A man used a Cleveland woman's gun against her Sunday during a struggle on the city's West Side, according to police. The man shot the 23-year-old woman in the arm about 6:30 p.m. and ran from the home in the 3200 block of Warren Road in the Kamm's Corners neighborhood, police said.

