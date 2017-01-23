Cleveland woman poisoned juice, hot s...

Cleveland woman poisoned juice, hot sauce, baby formula, police say

2 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with poisoning after police said she poured liquid cleaning solution into juice, hot sauce and baby formula inside her apartment. India Robinson is charged with contaminating a substance for human consumption, attempted felonious assault and endangering children.

