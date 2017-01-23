Cleveland woman accused of robbing, repeatedly stabbing new husband
A Cleveland woman is accused of robbing her new husband of thousands of dollars, locking him in a utility room and stabbing him several times in the leg. Ashley Gillon, 21, is charged with robbery in the incident that happened less than three months after she and the 53-year-old victim were married in late October, according to court records.
