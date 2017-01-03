Cleveland woman accused of acting as getaway driver after fatal Bedford bar shooting
Detectives have arrested a woman accused of acting as a getaway driver after a fatal shooting at a Bedford bar. Clairese Murray, 35, of Cleveland is charged with complicity to murder in connection with the New Year's Day shooting at Lounge 2.28 Bar & Grille on Northfield Road, police said.
