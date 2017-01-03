Cleveland will pay $2.25 million to loved ones of man killed by city police in suburban Parma

The city of Cleveland will pay $2.25 million to the loved ones of a man shot and killed in 2011 by a Cleveland police officer in suburban Parma, according to the attorney who brought the case. The settlement ends more than four years of litigation brought on behalf of Dan Ficker, who was shot and killed by Cleveland police officer Matthew Craska during a July 4, 2011 confrontation.

