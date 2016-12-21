Cleveland toddler may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Police reports say Johnson's death is being investigated as a suspected poisoning after a family member was also treated for carbon monoxide poisoning the same day. Police were called about 1 p.m. Sunday to Johnson's home in the 8300 block of Maryland Avenue because the boy was unconscious.
