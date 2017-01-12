Cleveland teen sentenced in killing o...

Cleveland teen sentenced in killing of New York man tells mother:

A teenage triggerman in a deadly 2015 robbery attempt was sentenced Thursday to spend 24 years in prison for killing a New York man who traveled to Cleveland to see his girlfriend . Jayquille Cleveland was 15 years old when he fired a fatal shot into 43-year-old Frederick McIntosh's back on Capers Avenue in the Arbor Park housing complex.

