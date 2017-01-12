Cleveland teachers' paychecks stolen in online "scam"
District CEO Eric Gordon informed employees Friday night that the district is working with law enforcement and other experts to find out exactly what happened and find who did it. "Some of our employees were the victims of an email spoofing scam that resulted in their direct-deposit compensation being directed to an unknown third party," Gordon wrote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marcia Fudge
|5 hr
|word
|1
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|20 hr
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
|Cleveland Clinic doc apologizes for anti-vax co...
|22 hr
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Theodore Decker: We should all be concerned abo...
|Jan 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Cleveland homicide detectives investigating aft...
|Jan 3
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|John Carroll University should change name, div...
|Jan 2
|JCU Streak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC