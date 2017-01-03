Cleveland Tank Plant 'homecoming' to ...

Cleveland Tank Plant 'homecoming' to feature historic military vehicles at I-X Center

The International Exposition Center and the Military Vehicle Preservation Association announced the 42nd annual MVPA International Convention will be held in conjunction with the Cleveland Tank Plant Homecoming Military Show and Swap Meet from June 22 to 24 at the I-X Center. "I'm excited to announce our annual MVPA International Convention will be held in Cleveland at the I-X Center," said John Cheney II, MVPA event director.

Cleveland, OH

