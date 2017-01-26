Cleveland State opens $500,000 learning commons in law school
The Judy and Robert H. Rawson Jr. Learning Commons at Cleveland State University's Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. CLEVELAND, Ohio- An open, "smart" commons that will enhance technologically advanced collaborative learning has been created at Cleveland State University's Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,782
|Sports bar, close to the Q
|Jan 25
|Chilly
|1
|Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08)
|Jan 25
|Highly Satisfied
|22
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|Jan 24
|kdhorwath
|3
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Vickie
|23
|Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09)
|Jan 23
|jan
|27
|Help
|Jan 19
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC