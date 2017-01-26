Cleveland Schools cancel classes because of poor weather: Closings and delays for Monday,...
Snow squalls were hitting much of the Cleveland area early Monday morning, creating slick roads and leading to reports of multiple accidents . Cleveland police report that Interstate 77 South was shut down at the East Ninth Street exit at 5:30 a.m. because of a fire on a Greyhound bus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|2 hr
|Truth
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,786
|Sports bar, close to the Q
|Jan 25
|Chilly
|1
|Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08)
|Jan 25
|Highly Satisfied
|22
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Vickie
|23
|Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09)
|Jan 23
|jan
|27
|Help
|Jan 19
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC