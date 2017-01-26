Cleveland rapper charged with bribing...

Cleveland rapper charged with bribing deputies

Read more: Cleveland.com

A grand jury has formally charged a Cleveland hip-hop artist with bribery after he was accused of offering to pay Cuyahoga County sheriff's deputies not to arrest him earlier this month. Crayshaun Bates, 19, is set to be arraigned on new bribery and underage drinking charges in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Tuesday.

