Cleveland rapper accused of offering bribe to deputies not to arrest him
Crayshaun Bates offered the two deputies $35,000 he stashed in his bedroom if they did not arrest him Jan. 5, after they said they caught him drunk and gambling inside his home while free on bond, court records say. Prosecutors say that Bates had passed out at the jail before his booking photo could be taken.
