Cleveland punk dive bar Now That's Class to undergo 'classy' makeover
Quick, scrub the vulgarities from the bathroom walls. Wipe that punk residue from the bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|11 hr
|kdhorwath
|3
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Tue
|Vickie
|23
|Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09)
|Mon
|jan
|27
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 21
|Well Well
|20,775
|Help
|Jan 19
|Looking
|1
|Was Dumb fired from Rovers Morning Glory (Aug '14)
|Jan 17
|Scars
|44
|Canton man charged in slaying of beloved Clevel...
|Jan 16
|jdz1987
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC