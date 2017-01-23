Cleveland Public Theatre's Raymond Bobgan honored as top arts leader by Ohio Arts Council

On Monday, the Ohio Arts Council recognized Cleveland Public Theatre executive artistic director Raymond Bobgan as one of the top arts administrators in Ohio. Singled out for his "sustained, impactful, and visionary leadership" of the West Side theater known for championing the voices of local playwrights, Bobgan will receive a 2017 Governor's Award for the Arts in Ohio at a ceremony in Columbus in May. Bobgan, now entering his 11th season at the helm of CPT, is one of nine artists and organizations throughout the state to be honored, culled from a field of 81 total nominations.

