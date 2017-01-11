Cleveland police to begin training on new use-of-force policy, still struggling with citizen comp...
The Cleveland police department's staggering backlog of uninvestigated citizen complaints and the department's progress in implementing a federal consent decree governing police use of force took center stage during a City Council Safety Committee meeting Wednesday. Consent decree monitor Matthew Barge and members of his support team met with the committee for three hours to discuss what lies ahead for Cleveland police as they enter their second year of reforms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleveland Clinic doc apologizes for anti-vax co...
|Jan 9
|Username
|1
|Theodore Decker: We should all be concerned abo...
|Jan 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Cleveland homicide detectives investigating aft...
|Jan 3
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|John Carroll University should change name, div...
|Jan 2
|JCU Streak
|1
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Jan 2
|Amnie
|120
|Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr...
|Dec 25
|LIFELINE CELL PHO...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC