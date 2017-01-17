Cleveland police seek help in Old Brooklyn gyro shop break-in
Cleveland police are asking the public for help in identifying two people who broke into a gyro shop in the city's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. The incident happened Tuesday at Gyro Guys, in the 4300 block of Pearl Road.
