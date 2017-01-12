Cleveland police search for armed Fam...

Cleveland police search for armed Family Dollar robber

13 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Detectives in Cleveland police's Second District continue to search for a man wanted in an armed robbery of a Family Dollar store. Cleveland police released surveillance camera images of the robbery, which happened about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Family Dollar store on the 2700 block of Clark Avenue, a post on the Second District's Facebook page states .

