Cleveland police officer who slammed driver during stop not immune from lawsuit, appeals...

A federal appeals court ruled Monday that a Cleveland police officer does not enjoy immunity from a lawsuit that says he forcibly removed a driver from his car and slammed him on the back windshield during a traffic stop. Judge Ronald Lee Gilman, writing for a three-judge panel, wrote that the actions of officer Aaron Petitt may have constituted excessive force when he took action against Sagamore Hills man Reginald Folks during a traffic stop in 2012.

