Cleveland police officer killed in hit-and-run crash remembered for smile, called...
Cleveland police officer David Fahey Jr. was remembered Saturday as a dedicated public servant who served with a smile on his face no matter what the circumstances. Police Chief Calvin Williams told the 2,000 or so family, friends and police officers who attended his funeral mass at Our Lady of Angels Church that Fahey set an example of exemplary service that all officers should aspire to.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|melvin perez
|20,784
|Sports bar, close to the Q
|Jan 25
|Chilly
|1
|Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08)
|Jan 25
|Highly Satisfied
|22
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|Jan 24
|kdhorwath
|3
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Vickie
|23
|Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09)
|Jan 23
|jan
|27
|Help
|Jan 19
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC