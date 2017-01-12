Cleveland police officer arrested on ...

Cleveland police officer arrested on suspicion of attacking, sexually assaulting girlfriend in Parma

Read more: Cleveland.com

An off-duty Cleveland police officer was arrested Saturday in connection with the pistol-whipping and sexual assault of his girlfriend, police said. The officer, who has not been named by Parma or Cleveland police, is being held in the Parma City Jail and is expected to face charges of rape, felonious assault and domestic violence, Parma police Capt.

