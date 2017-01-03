Cleveland police officer accused of b...

Cleveland police officer accused of biting girlfriend pleads guilty, could keep job

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A Cleveland police officer accused of biting his girlfriend during an October 2015 altercation accepted a plea deal from prosecutors that could allow him to keep his job. Cuyahoga County prosecutors allowed Mister Jackson to plead guilty to a single misdemeanor charge of attempted assault on Monday, the day he was set to begin a bench trial on charges of attempted felonious assault, abduction, aggravated menacing and criminal damaging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cleveland Clinic doc apologizes for anti-vax co... 12 hr Username 1
News Theodore Decker: We should all be concerned abo... Jan 5 They cannot kill ... 3
News Cleveland homicide detectives investigating aft... Jan 3 Cops are degenerates 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
News John Carroll University should change name, div... Jan 2 JCU Streak 1
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Jan 2 Amnie 120
Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr... Dec 25 LIFELINE CELL PHO... 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,065 • Total comments across all topics: 277,764,971

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC