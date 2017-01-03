Cleveland police officer accused of biting girlfriend pleads guilty, could keep job

A Cleveland police officer accused of biting his girlfriend during an October 2015 altercation accepted a plea deal from prosecutors that could allow him to keep his job. Cuyahoga County prosecutors allowed Mister Jackson to plead guilty to a single misdemeanor charge of attempted assault on Monday, the day he was set to begin a bench trial on charges of attempted felonious assault, abduction, aggravated menacing and criminal damaging.

