Cleveland Police Chief to driver who killed officer in hit-skip: 'Turn yourself in or we...
Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams on Tuesday delivered a brief but strong message to the driver who hit and killed a police officer on Interstate 90 and drove off. "Turn yourself in or we will find you," Williams said Tuesday, some three hours after one of his officers was killed while setting road flares about 6 a.m. on Interstate 90 westbound.
