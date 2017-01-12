Cleveland man who shot girlfriend, th...

Cleveland man who shot girlfriend, then self during SWAT standoff dies

9 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The man accused of shooting his girlfriend, then himself following a three-hour standoff with a SWAT team has died. Mario Walker, 30, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday at his apartment in the 1300 block of West Boulevard, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

