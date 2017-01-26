Cleveland man skips out on $1,300 hot...

Cleveland man skips out on $1,300 hotel bill: Westlake police blotter

Westlake police were called about a Cleveland man skipping out on a $1,300 hotel bill. Theft, Clemens Road: A 24-year-old Cleveland man rented three rooms at a Westlake hotel Jan. 15 and stayed through Jan. 20. He skipped out on a $1,309 bill.

