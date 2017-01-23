Cleveland man shared child porn and offered sex with non-existent daughter on Kik
A Cleveland man pleaded guilty to criminal charges after he offered his 7-year-old daughter up for sex through the social messaging app Kik, police said. Brian Daubner does not have a 7-year-old daughter, police said, but he shared pornographic images on the app of a man having sex with a young girl.
