Cleveland man charged with murder in death of girlfriend's 9-month-old son
A 20-year-old man is charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend's 9-month-old son. Matthew Torres of Cleveland is accused of killing Julian Garcia-Fonesca on Dec. 17 while he babysat the boy at his home on the city's West Side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleveland homicide detectives investigating aft...
|Tue
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|John Carroll University should change name, div...
|Mon
|JCU Streak
|1
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Mon
|Amnie
|120
|Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr...
|Dec 25
|LIFELINE CELL PHO...
|1
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Dec 24
|INeedJustice
|46
|Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year...
|Dec 23
|Cdlladora
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC