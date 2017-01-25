Cleveland man charged in Shaker Heights car, house break-ins
A Cleveland man is facing charges in a series of car and house break-ins that happened the same night in Shaker Heights. Bryan D. Newton, 21, was arrested on a warrant that charges him with criminal trespassing in at least one incident that occurred Jan. 18, according to Shaker Heights Municipal Court records.
