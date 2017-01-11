Cleveland man charged in Garfield Heights bank robbery
William Z. Lino, 18, is charged with robbery in the incident at Ohio Savings Bank on Turney Road near Rockside Road, police said. Lino waived his right to a preliminary hearing during his appearance Tuesday in Garfield Heights Municipal Court, records show.
