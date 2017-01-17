Cleveland man admits killing friend w...

Cleveland man admits killing friend while watching NBA game high on PCP

11 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A Cleveland man who has long suffered with substance abuse was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to gunning down a friend as they watched a basketball game on TV. Roy Hill, 37, admitted that he was high on PCP Nov. 28, 2015 when he shot Walter Hobbs in the chest at an apartment in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood.

