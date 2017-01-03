Cleveland man accused of killing five in one home is mentally...

A 20-year-old man charged with killing five people inside the Cleveland home of his best friend's family is intellectually disabled and should not face the death penalty, his lawyers argue. School records show James Sparks-Henderson's I.Q. was measured in the low 70s in 2010, years before prosecutors say he opened fire at an East 92nd Street house in Cleveland's Hough neighborhood, according to court records filed by his attorneys.

