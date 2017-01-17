Cleveland Kicks Off Its Year of Vibrant Green Space
The only tree in the Cleveland city hall rotunda on Friday was actually a presenter in a costume. As he tickled the crowd with his branches, he brought home the aim of Cleveland's 2017 sustainability effort: getting residents involved to revitalize the city's environment.
