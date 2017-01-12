Cleveland judge considers whether to dismiss charges against 12 RNC protesters
A Cleveland Municipal Court Judge will decide whether to toss out charges against 12 protesters arrested amid a flag-burning demonstration during last summer's Republican National Convention in downtown Cleveland. Cleveland police Chief Calvin Williams testified as a witness called by prosecutors for more than an hour Thursday during the proceedings that unfolded in the packed courtroom of Judge Charles Patton.
