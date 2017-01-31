Cleveland Institute of Art completes $75M capital campaign, launches $15M dorm project
Pivoting from the present to the future, the Cleveland Institute of Art announced it has completed the $75 million capital campaign that paid for its campus consolidation in University Circle and is closing a deal to build a new dorm for upperclassmen. Those steps will help the four-year, independent art college turn to its next goals, which include attracting more students from outside Ohio's shrinking number of high school graduates, improving its national and global reputation, and building its $30 million endowment.
