Cleveland Heights water conversion under way, with new main on tap for Meadowbrook Blvd.
The city's conversion over to direct service through the Cleveland Water Division became official last week, with the first new bills set to go out to roughly 15,000 customers in February. Cleveland Heights Utilities Commissioner Collette Clinkscale gave an update to City Council Monday , noting that the city now has a water main replacement project on tap as well, possibly for later this year.
