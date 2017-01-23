Cleveland groundhog Thistle the Whistlepig will make his weather prediction Saturday

Will winter be long or short this year in Cleveland? Thistle the Whistlepig will let you know if we'll have an early spring Saturday at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. That's when the University Circle museum hosts its annual Groundhog Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yes, Groundhog Day is actually Thursday, Feb. 2 -- but that's a school day, and Thistle is happy to come out a few days early to look for his shadow.

